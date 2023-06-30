HOUSTON (CW39) – Ahead of the Shell Freedom Over Texas event this week, expect several days of road/ trail closures. Walking, running, and biking trails will see closures as early as today!

BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES

Friday, June 30th through Wednesday, July 5th

The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.

EVENT STREET CLOSURES

Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5:00 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft

No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge

Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking south bound traffic to Allen Parkway

Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)

Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street

I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Brazos St. at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***