HOUSTON (CW39) – Ahead of the Shell Freedom Over Texas event this week, expect several days of road/ trail closures. Walking, running, and biking trails will see closures as early as today!
BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES
Friday, June 30th through Wednesday, July 5th
- The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.
EVENT STREET CLOSURES
Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5:00 a.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
- No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
- Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking south bound traffic to Allen Parkway
- Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
- Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Brazos St. at Dallas
Tuesday, July 4, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Bagby southbound at Rusk
Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Fireworks Display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***