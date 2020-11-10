Study: Cars that depreciate least in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) A new study ranks what cars in the Houston area depreciate the least during a 5-year period.

According to iSeeCars.com, depreciation is the most expensive part of car ownership, and with the recent rise in car prices, finding a vehicle that retains its value can provide significant savings for consumers. In fact, the average new car in Houston loses 51.2% of its value after five years according to the latest iSeeCars study. However, in the Houston market, some cars retain their value and depreciate far less than average (Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at 32.1%), while others do the opposite (BMW 7 Series at 73.0%).



Which cars best hold their value for Houston drivers? To find out, the latest iSeeCars.com study analyzed more than 7.7 million new and used car sales to identify models with the lowest and highest loss in value after five years. (The list of cars with the highest loss in value is available upon request).



Cars that Depreciate the Least in Houston, TX

Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – 32.1%

2. Porsche 911 – 32.7%

3. Toyota Tacoma – 34.3%

4. Jeep Wrangler – 35.1%

5. Subaru WRX – 42.1%

Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Houston, TX: 51.2%



The full study can be found here.