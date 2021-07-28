Summer travel boom not just seen in the air, but also on the road

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, file photo, a lone airline crew member pulls his bags behind him as he walks through the baggage-claim area at Denver International Airport in Denver, amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The 2021 summer travel boom is being felt all over the country, but if you don’t want to venture outside of the state there are still options to enjoy a nice vacation.

On August 2, Texas-based premium transportation company Vonlane, will resume early bird departures from Dallas, Austin, and Houston as ridership increases for summer business and leisure travel. The new daily departures reflect the popularity of Vonlane`s “Texas Triangle” routes connecting major destinations across the state.

All summer travelers have experienced cancelled flights, a shortage of rental cars, and prices skyrocketing. The alternative is to stick to the ground and take the luxury bus. Another benefit? Avoid the rush hour traffic leaving Dallas, Austin, or Houston with departure times at 6 A.M. or 7 A.M.

A stress free road trip may be just what the doctor ordered in 2021.