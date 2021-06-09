Summer travel is back! AAA Texas projects positive outlook for vacationers this year

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)



A greater number of people are anticipated to travel this summer compared to last as new data shows growing interest in domestic road trips and the beginnings of a return to air, international and cruise travel, according to AAA Texas.

AAA Texas is projecting a sharp increase in overnight road trips with hotel stays this summer compared to the prior two years, based on online and AAA Texas branch driving vacation map route requests through AAA`s TripTik service, TripTik.AAA.com.

AAA Texas recommends several plan-ahead tips for summer travelers:

– Make reservations. National parks are requiring advance registrations,

– Bring paper maps. If you are driving in remote areas, it may be difficult to access data-based online GPS.

– Get your vehicle inspected. Many vehicles have been sitting largely unused for the past year and could have problems handling a long road trip without a maintenance service visit.

– Make sure you have masks for everyone in the family for the duration of your trip, as well as hand sanitizer.