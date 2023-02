HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead in a wreck early Tuesday morning on the North Freeway.

A semi hauling a trailer crashed with a SUV on the North Freeway northbound at the Hardy Toll Road around 2:40 a.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The SUV caught fire in the wreck. The driver of the SUV died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but authorities at the scene suspect the SUV may have rear-ended the 18-wheeler, then crashed.

An investigation is underway.