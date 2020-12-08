Houston traffic – SW Freeway accident blocking entrance ramp cleared

HOUSTON (CW39) We are already following an accident in the 6am hour. Those of you traveling on the southwest side of town. If you are traveling inbound around the Beltway, the SW freeway entrance ramp to the Beltway has 2 lanes that you can access right now.

One is open to allow traffic to get by this accident. Be careful again coming in from Sugar Land or Stafford trying to get in closer towards towards the West Loop.

An alternate route for you here is to actually take the West Airport exit. You can take west Airport you can take Belfort – travel on over to the Beltway from there and hop on and you can get back to the Southwest Freeway or continue going north or south on the Beltway.

Extra time again will be needed for those of you traveling on 69. If you’re trying to get to the Beltway this morning, we suggest build in a little bit of extra time until that accident has cleared however right now to take you 14 minutes to make it in from Williams Trace.

Right now north freeway looks like 28 minutes Woodlands Parkway to downtown 15 minutes. The Katy and Eastex freeways are looking good as well as the SW freeway.