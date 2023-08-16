HOUSTON (KIAH) – As you check off back to school clothes shopping and putting lables on all their supplies off your list, don’t forget to talk with your students about road safety if they walk or bike to school.

Did you know last year seven people were killed on Texas roads with another 51 seriously injured in the 2,305 crashes involving a school bus, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries.

Driver inattention and speed are top factors in those crashes. While you can’t control the actions of other drivers, you can at least prepare your children with these tips if they walk or bike to school.

Use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.

Always obey crossing guards.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.