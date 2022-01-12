CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) An 18-year-old is in custody after a road rage incident in Cypress on January 10th. Deputies with Precinct 4 and Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 19100 block of Louetta Road after receiving a road rage call.

When authorities arrived, the driver said that while driving along Mueschke Road, he saw a vehicle driving recklessly on the roadway. He told deputies the driver got out of their vehicle and pointed a handgun at him.

Constable Deputies got a description of the young man and that driver’s vehicle information. They were then able to identify the suspect as Jeshurun Williams. Soon after, Williams was found to be in possession of a Crossman BB gun that would be observed as a real firearm.

“Jeshurun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault. His bond was set at $20,000.00 out of the 232nd District Court” Constable Mark Hermann said.