HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 15-year-old teenager is dead after being hit by a car in Tomball on Monday morning, a Harris County official said.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal auto pedestrian crash at the 11400 block of Spring Cypress Road near Tomball Parkway, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The pedestrian was 15 years of age, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, and was declared dead at the scene.

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 11400 Spring Cypress. The pedestrian, approximately 15 yrs of age, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motorist remained on scene. Currently, the eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress are shutdown. pic.twitter.com/T1Y9cC62q5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2023

The driver remained on the scene, but no word on any possible charges.

Gonzalez said that eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress Road were closed as deputies investigate the crash, but have since reopened.