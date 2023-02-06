HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston Airports is making significant progress on the new international terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A major piece of the new construction is the International Central Processor (ICP), which will house new ticket counters, baggage claims and a modern 17-lane security checkpoint that will be one of the largest in the country. A single, central processor will enhance the international passenger experience through a state-of-the-art design that is convenient, simple, functional and intuitive.

For Houston Airports to move forward with its largest-ever capital improvement project, which is on time for substantial completion in late 2024, it must temporarily shut down Subway train service for up to seven days beginning at 12:30 a.m. Monday, February 6th. Passengers will not be able to use the Subway, which connects to all five terminals.

Houston Airports thoughtfully selected this timeframe because it will be the least impactful to the guest experience.

Beginning Feb. 6, the Subway train controllers, which have been in place for nearly 40 years, will be relocated to accommodate the reinforcement of critical support infrastructure for the new ICP.

The Skyway will remain operational to move guests between all five terminals. Passengers may pass through TSA security at any Terminal and utilize the Skyway train to transit between terminals. The tunnel walkway, in which the Subway train operates, will remain open to allow passengers to walk from terminal to terminal with average walk times of 6 minutes between station stops. Escalators, stairs and elevators will remain accessible.

Houston Airports is designating ecopark buses to serve as inter-terminal shuttles that will run on a continuous loop:



Terminal A

Terminal B

Terminal C

Marriott Hotel

Terminal D

* Shuttle will NOT stop at Terminal E