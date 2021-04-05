Texans found new ways to enjoy traveling during the pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) If RV sales are any indication, Houstonians found a new way to make sure to travel safely during the pandemic. According to Outdoorsy, the Houston metro area generates $33,174,000 from RV parks and campgrounds each year, or $48,189 per year for every 10,000 residents.

Over the past two years, monthly RV shipments were consistently reaching 30,000 or more already strong figures until stay-in-place orders took effect in March and April of 2020. But over the summer, shipments rebounded even stronger, topping 40,000 RVs per month throughout the second half of the year.

Industry experts expect this trend to continue, with shipments for 2021 projected to exceed 500,000 vehicles, which would be a record figure for the industry.