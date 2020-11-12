Texans love their trucks!

The most popular car in America, the Ford F-150, is shedding some pounds.

HOUSTON (CW39) Whether your travelling the streets of Houston or on a road trip through the Lone Star State, it won’t take you long to notice that Texans love their pickups.

In new data released by twitter it breaks down what’s the most mentioned dream cars or trucks per state and the Ford F-150 tops the list in Texas. Apparently, the six-figured luxury or sports cars aren’t as popular as you might think.

Take a look at the data below to see how it breaks down per state.

The breakdown was as follows:

Tesla Model 3 – 10 states

Ford F-150 – 8 states

Range Rover – 8 states

Tesla Model S – 7 states

Jeep Wrangler – 6 states

Ford Mustang – 5 states

Chevy Corvette – 2 states

Chevy Camaro – 2 states

Chevy Silverado – 1 state

Dodge Challenger – 1 state

The staff over at auto parts site partcatalog.com (any link attribution would go to them) were the ones who put this together, using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.