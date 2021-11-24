There is some potential trouble at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hitting the roads for the holidays? Be aware that starting Wednesday Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28, the Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement on the roads.

DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“This Thanksgiving, more people will be out, and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Don’t drink and drive.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle it’s the law.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don`t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them.

If you can Steer It, Clear It

Enjoy the holidays, but do it safely!

