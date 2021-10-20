Texas DPS ramping up Move Over/Slow Down enforcement

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas drivers not adhering with the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law could face a $2,000 dollar fine and jail time. That’s why DPS is ramping up its’ enforcement efforts across the state of Texas during October. One operation is happening throughout the day on Oct. 20 in the Southeast Texas region.

The Move Over/Slow Down Law requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles such as police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on. Highway maintenance or construction vehicles under contract with TxDOT, utility service vehicles, and stationary solid waste or recycling vehicles were also added to the list because of the 86th Legislative Session.

When drivers in Texas comes across those vehicles, they must move out of the lane closest to the vehicles stopped on the side of the road. If drivers can’t move over safely or legally, they should slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit.

Anyone caught violating this law can face a fine of up to $200 dollars and the amount increases to $500 if there is property damage. If a driver injures someone physically, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000. Now according to data collected from DPS in 2021, Troopers issued more than 10,000 warnings and citations to motorists violating the Move Over/Slow Down law.