Texas gas prices dropping as demand falls, crude oil prices tumble

Gas prices over $4.00 per gallon are displayed at a gas station on October 23, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gas prices are dropping across the nation and especially in Texas.

AAA Texas’ Weekend Gas Watch says in the Lone Star state’s gas average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.97. Compared to last week, that price is two cents less and it’s $1.3 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Gas prices in the Houston area are at the average of $2.97, which is down two cents from last week and up $1.19 from this point last year.

In El Paso, drivers are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.81 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices across much of the state are reversing their upward trend thanks to decreasing demand and falling crude oil prices,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “But it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term.

“Drivers can save on fuel by avoiding quick accelerations, riding on healthy tires, and keeping their vehicle maintained in accordance with their vehicle owner’s manual.”

Demand for gasoline fell week-to-week across the U.S. by nearly six percent, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. However, the demand for gas is still higher from this time last year.

Nationally, Oklahoma has the lowest gas price average at $2.96 and California has the highest out of all states at $4.70.

For information on gas prices visit gasprices.aaa.com.