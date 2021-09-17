The 69/610 interchange project continues with major closure of Southwest freeway this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The 69/610 interchange project will continue this weekend with separate closures of the Southwest freeway northbound and southbound main lanes.

Starting on Saturday, September 18, at 7 A.M. all main lanes northbound will be closed on the West loop until 7 P.M. when they will reopen. Then on Sunday a similar closure will take place between 7 A.M. and 7 P.M. on the southbound main lanes at the West loop.

Crews will continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over the main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year.

Alternate routes include Westpark Dr., Richmond Ave., or taking the 610 West loop southbound exit, then u-turning at Bissonnet St.

For more construction news each weekday tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffice from 5:30-9:30 A.M. on CW 39 Houston.