Time to check your driver license expiration date as waiver is set to end

HOUSTON (CW39) The waiver Governor Gregg Abbott issued in March 2020, offering a grace period for driver’s with an expired license, is set to end on April 14, 2021.

All drivers are now encouraged to schedule an appointment with your local DPS to avoid any fines for an expired license. The waiver originally protected drivers whose license expired on or after March 13, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic DPS offices closed preventing drivers from renewing their ID.

“Driver License employees have worked diligently to help Texans during challenging times and should be commended for their dedication,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The Driver License Division has innovated to better serve constituents by implementing a new appointment solution to improve services and by providing extended hours at several locations across the state.”

The appointment system, which debuted in May 2020, is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line. Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the DL office until their designated time.