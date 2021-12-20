HOUSTON (KIAH) — With estimates of 100 million people being on the roads for the holidays this year, which is a 30 percent increase from last year, AAA has some suggestions for a smooth holiday drive.
- Book a vehicle check-up. Basic vehicle maintenance reduces your risk of a breakdown or battery failure.
- Expect delays and plan accordingly. Expect some traffic and drive at off-peak times.
- Avoid fatigue. While you may be tempted to drive through the night it is best to drive when you are fully rested to avoid an accident.
- Have an emergency plan. Even if you do everything right something could always go wrong.
- Have an extra phone charger in case you need to call for help.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.