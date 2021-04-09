Total closure coming this weekend for commuters around the Galleria

Another weekend, and yes, another closure coming to the I-69/I-610 interchange project. This time it will affect drivers traveling up from Bellaire trying to get on the Southwest FWY.

Expect delays around this interchange beginning Saturday morning at 7 A.M. and continuing through Sunday night in to Monday morning at 5 A.M.

The northbound ramp from the loop will be closed to traffic trying to go south on I-69. Instead, go north on I-69 and take the first exit at Weslayan St. and U-turn.

There will be other closures around town throughout the weekend, but none of them are a total closure. You might see some slow speeds on I-10 East traveling around Waco St. inbound to I-69 near downtown. Only two lanes will be closed and commuters will still have access to a couple of main lanes.

You can always tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic every weekday between 6-10 A.M. for the latest construction news or follow @hannahtrippett on Twitter.

