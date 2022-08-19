HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe.

Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from Crighton Road to FM 1488 will be shutdown until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road during this stretch and can take the next available entrance ramp after FM 1488.

All road closures are subject to change so make sure to plan you route around town before you leave your house.

In addition to this total closure, there area smaller closures taking place in around Houston this weekend as well.

Drivers around the 610 West Loop will see two lanes blocked off southbound between Post Oak Boulevard to I-69 Southwest Freeway. While drivers get a little break from any total road closures in the area, this construction spot can still slow people down trying to travel around the Galleria.

This closure is expected to begin Friday at 9 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

