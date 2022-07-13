HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good news, mixed with a little bad news for drivers traveling between the 69/610 interchange project this weekend.

All main lanes will be closed northbound on I-610 at I-69, however, this is needed for the reopening of the northbound Westheimer exit ramp.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday night and last until Monday morning at 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to the I-69 interchange ramps. Other alternate routes include taking the frontage road, Chimney Rock Rd., or South Rice Ave. instead.

The northbound Westheimer exit ramp has been closed since January, a planned closure initially expected to last 6-7 months. Here we are six months later and TxDOT is reopening the ramp for commuters. The ramp itself is not new, but was closed in order to demolish a separate ramp in the overall 69/610 interchange project.

