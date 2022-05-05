HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another weekend of closures for drivers near the 69/610 interchange project. This time it’s a total closure of the north and southbound main lanes of I-69.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-69 at 610 West loop will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m. This closure will continue the next two weekends after as well.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area around the Galleria and Bellaire. Side streets will also be congested as people try to find alternate routes.

If you are looking for an alternate, TxDOT will have one set up along the frontage road with detour signs. However, other options like Westpark Dr., Richmond Ave., Westheimer Rd., or even traveling to I-10 Katy Freeway to get in or out of downtown are good options.

The expected completion date for the entire project won’t be until 2024.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic from 5:30-9:30 a.m. each weekday.