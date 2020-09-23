Tracking Beta’s impact on Houston areas still flooded

HOUSTON (CW39) – Many around our area are still feeling the effects of Beta as it travels east, and clears out of our area.

Highway 288 was heavily impacted at the I-45, Eastex intersection of downtown where they all intersect.

All lanes were blocked at this time yesterday, engulfed, like many other areas around our area.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter was there when lanes reopened shortly after 6am. The highly anticipated lanes both north and south bound along 288 were all reopened for traffic to flow.

Further south in Clear Creek, cars are still stranded Wednesday morning.

Courtney explains how traffic is flowing through Clear Creek this morning.

Courtney was at Monroe at the Beltway south where cars still remain stranded.

Courtney talked with a tow truck driver in Clear Creek who told us just how they go about determining “who gets the tow” as well as some words of advice for drivers.

