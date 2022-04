HOUSTON (CW39) An early morning accident that caused major near downtown Houston has cleared after nearly two hours of delays Friday morning.

A 18-wheeler involved, was blocking all lanes on I-10 East inbound toward downtown Houston about 5:30am. By 6 a.m., traffic backed up toward the East Loop.

Emergency crews worded the scene where the rig caused major delays for nearly two hours. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.