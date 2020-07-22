TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-Wheeler accident shuts down I-10 WB

A big rig is laying across I-10 Katy Freewy at T.C. Jester westbound at this hour. Delays are building up due to the shutdown until emergency crews clear the accident, which could take awhile.

Backups stretch east just past North Main on the north side of downtown Houston. It happened around 12:30pm and is still blocking all lanes. Here’s a look:

