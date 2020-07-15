TRAFFIC ALERT – 610 Loop issues

To start your 8am hour, we have some traffic issues around town to show you. CW39’s Hannah Trippett has your details.
- Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19
- Walmart to require U.S. customers to wear masks starting July 20
- Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings starting July 20th
- The Summer of Road Trips: Safety check list before you hit the road
- Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.