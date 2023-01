Construction at the 610 West Loop at Westheimer Road, near the 59 SW Frwy interchange

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heads up! A major closure is set for tonight till 2023.

If your commute involves taking the entrance ramp to the West Loop 610 from Westheimer Road, you may need to find an alternative route for the next eight or nine months.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that the southbound entrance ramp onto the Loop from Westheimer beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday. And it will stay closed until the fall.

We are making great progress on the @HOU610at69 interchange project. To keep this project going at a great pace, we will be closing the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Rd near the @HoustonGalleria tonight at 9pm until Fall 2023. pic.twitter.com/tiuvR1KfpN — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 3, 2023

