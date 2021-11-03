ALL lanes of Southwest Freeway at Highway 288 REOPENED after big rig rollover

HOUSTON (KIAH) – 9AM – ALL lanes have reopened. Expect delays.

7AM – A LOT of brake lights in the center of town after a big rig lost its large load of steel along I-69 southbound at south highway 288. CW39 reporter Sydney Simone is on scene all morning where that semi truck is still blocking all lanes.

It happened around 3:30a.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to delay traffic all morning long according to police. Right now, the mobility crew is putting out some lights and cones to block off even more areas around the scene.

The 288 connector appears to be open and it looks like that’s where the traffic is being re-routed onto. According to On-Scene news, the truck was carrying a load of about 45,000 pounds of heavy duty steel.

Wreckers that tow extremely large vehicles is in route to the scene to clean and help get that out of the way.

This is a developing story.