TRAFFIC ALERT: Chimney Rock Rd. exit closed 6 weeks as part of 69/610 interchange project

HOUSTON- The commute around the Galleria continues to look different with the latest closure of the southbound Chimney Rock Rd. exit off the Southwest freeway.

The closure begins Friday night at 9 P.M. and will remain closed for at least the next six weeks, according to TxDOT. Instead, drivers in the area will be detoured to the next southbound exit at Fountainview Dr.

This is another closure in a long list of long term construction as the 69/610 interchange project continues. Other closures to be aware of for this weekend include the southbound frontage road along I-610 W loop from Richmond Ave. to Westpark Dr. As well as the Bellaire Blvd. northbound entrance ramp being closed until Monday at 5 A.M.

