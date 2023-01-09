HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road.

An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed.

After the crash, 200 gallons of diesel fuel that the 18- wheeler was hauling began to spill onto the roadway. The driver of that 18-wheeler is in stable condition.

The roadway will remain closed until they can finish out the investigation and clear the scene.