TRAFFIC ALERT | Dramatic truck fire on I-69 causing delays inbound

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A dramatic truck fire is tapping out after a becoming a hazardous situation for drivers on the southwest side. I-69 northbound at Belfort Ave. is where a heavy truck fire was reported around 6:30am.
On the Transtar camera, we could see the flames continuing to burn on this overpass.
The main hazard for other drivers is that the flames caused falling debris from this accident. That debris is fell down below the overpass and emergency units have closed down the lanes below this accident. That’s because these cars below are coming into contact with the debris from this heavy truck accident.
Watch for more!
