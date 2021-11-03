TRAFFIC ALERT | Dramatic truck fire on I-69 causing delays inbound

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A dramatic truck fire is tapping out after a becoming a hazardous situation for drivers on the southwest side. I-69 northbound at Belfort Ave. is where a heavy truck fire was reported around 6:30am.

On the Transtar camera, we could see the flames continuing to burn on this overpass.

The main hazard for other drivers is that the flames caused falling debris from this accident. That debris is fell down below the overpass and emergency units have closed down the lanes below this accident. That’s because these cars below are coming into contact with the debris from this heavy truck accident.

Watch for more!

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss