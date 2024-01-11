HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has been hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the I-10 East Freeway Thursday morning.

Because of the crash, I-10 East eastbound at Cedar Lane is closed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a deputy was investigating a crash at the eastbound lanes of the 16400 block of the East Freeway when the deputy was struck by a vehicle around 7 a.m.

Happening Now: @HCSOTexas deputy while investigating a crash at 16400 East Fwy, e/b

mainlanes, may have been struck by a vehicle. Other persons may have been struck also. Deputy is being transported by Lifeflight.

Gonzalez said other people may have been struck by the vehicle as well.

The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown Hospital via Life Flight in stable condition, Gonzalez said. Another person was injured.

Both directions of the East Freeway are now closed as the incident is under investigation.

All main lanes and both shoulders are blocked as of 7:09 a.m. Three vehicles were reported to be in this crash. Expect delays.

Life flight has arrived at the scene. As of 7:37 a.m. all main lanes, east and westbound are closed.