HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up commuters, on Friday, June 11th at 9 p.m. I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway/Park Place will close for repairs. The roadwork is expected to last through the weekend and re-open on Monday, June 14th at 5 a.m.

This weekend: I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway/ Park Place all mainlanes will be closed for roadwork starting Friday, June 11 at 9pm until Monday, June 14 at 5am. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road. pic.twitter.com/pzPyHF0L9i — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 9, 2021

