TRAFFIC ALERT – I-45 SB accident at Parker

Sport or adrenaline rush, it's definitely trending on Houston streets from downtown to old mall parking lots. It's called "burnout." It's when muscle car drivers, spin out at a high rates of speed and burn their tires in circles, leaving marks on the surface... All for show.

YouTuber BigBee TV posted a recent street event in downtown Houston that was shut down by Houston Police. Cars were captured on video "burning out." This time, drivers blocked downtown intersections to spin out at a high rate of speed, burning tires in the roadway.