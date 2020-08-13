TRAFFIC ALERT – I-45 SB accident at Parker

Traffic

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

CW39s Hannah Trippett has your early traffic alert about an accident on I-45 near Parker.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory

Health Minute - Digital Eye Strain

Memorial Park Bridge Project

Twitter Lets You Limit Replies

Over 900 Kids Quarantined

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Heat Advisory for Houston


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular