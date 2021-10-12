TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed 18-wheeler blocking two inbound lanes on I-10 at Heights Blvd

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A big rig accident involving an oil spill, is expected to cause major delays Tuesday morning inbound along I-10 near Heights Boulevard. Two lanes remain blocked at 9am. Traffic is flowing a lot smoother through the area. i

Traffic alert: The right lane and center lanes of Katy Fwy inbound at Patterson are shut down for a 18 wheeler crash. Expect delays. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 12, 2021

7 AM update on 2 major accidents



I-10 Katy inbound at Heights Blvd. is still closed. Take Washington Ave.



I-45 Gulf outbound at Griggs also completely closed. Take Lawndale St. @CW39Houston #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/Vcz0QJUpjQ — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) October 12, 2021

Jack-knifed 18-wheeler has ALL lanes blocked on I-10 at Heights Blvd inbound.



Take Washington Ave. instead to avoid the freeway. @CW39Houston #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/Cdo1v44PrZ — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) October 12, 2021

The accident was first reported around 5:40am this morning. Crews continue to effort clearing it but traffic is already stacking up inbound.

Heavy truck incident on I-10 Katy Freeway at Patterson St. has all mainlanes blocked. Crews working to clear but back up is very heavy. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hdzmMccRP6 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 12, 2021

