TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed 18-wheeler blocking two inbound lanes on I-10 at Heights Blvd

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A big rig accident involving an oil spill, is expected to cause major delays Tuesday morning inbound along I-10 near Heights Boulevard. Two lanes remain blocked at 9am. Traffic is flowing a lot smoother through the area. i
CW39 traffic expert Hannah Trippett is closely monitoring the accident.
The accident was first reported around 5:40am this morning. Crews continue to effort clearing it but traffic is already stacking up inbound.
Tune in for LIVE updates on this developing story.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Is trick-or-treating safe for kids this year? Harris County Health officials say yesHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Harris County Public Health is urging parents to treat their kids to a COVID-19 vaccine before Halloween. HCPH says trick-or-treating can be much safer this year for children 12 years and older because they can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. They’re are strongly encouraging parents to visit a free […]
- Gabby Petito case: Autopsy update expected TuesdayA Wyoming coroner is expected to update the public on Gabby Petito’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon.
- Oct. 12: Spring Branch ISD grand opening of New Hunters Creek Elementary SchoolHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Spring Branch ISD has a lot to celebrate today with the grand opening of the new $33 million Hunters Creek Elementary School. This exciting event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.12. located at 10650 Beinhorn Road in west Houston. As part of the 2017 Bond Program approved by 80 percent of Spring Branch […]
- UTMB looking for volunteers for space flight researchHOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Texas Medical Branch is working with the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASTAR) Center to look into the safety of space flight passengers who have existing medical conditions. With the rise in space tourism researching want to expand the possibility of space flight for people with medical conditions as […]
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Carjacking victim nearly run over at Galleria area gas stationHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a man who almost ran over his carjacking suspect in a crime caught on camera. Last Thursday morning, the victim pulled into a gas station at the 3400 block of Chimmey Rock and left his vehicle running as he went inside the store. Police said that the victim saw […]