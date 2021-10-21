TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure this weekend around the South loop and I-45

Major closure on 610 South loop to begin Friday night and last until Monday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Southeast Houston commuters should prepare for delays this weekend as part of the South loop between I-45 and SH-225 will be closed.

Starting on Friday at 9 PM the main lanes of 610 South loop traveling westbound will be closed between SH-225 to I-45 Gulf. All traffic will be moved onto the frontage road until Monday morning at 5 AM.

Another alternate route outside of the frontage road is to take Griggs road, just north of the loop. Drivers should plan additional time traveling around South Houston this weekend.

