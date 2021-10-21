TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure this weekend around the South loop and I-45

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Southeast Houston commuters should prepare for delays this weekend as part of the South loop between I-45 and SH-225 will be closed.
Starting on Friday at 9 PM the main lanes of 610 South loop traveling westbound will be closed between SH-225 to I-45 Gulf. All traffic will be moved onto the frontage road until Monday morning at 5 AM.
Another alternate route outside of the frontage road is to take Griggs road, just north of the loop. Drivers should plan additional time traveling around South Houston this weekend.
Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM for more construction updates.
