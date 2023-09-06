HOUSTON (CW39) – There was a vehicle fire accident involving a heavy truck near 11:00 p.m. last night on IH-10 Katy Eastbound Before Wirt Rd/ Chimney Rock. As of 5:36 a.m. your right shoulder, right lane, center lane, and exit ramp are still closed.
by: Carrigan Chauvin
HOUSTON (CW39) – There was a vehicle fire accident involving a heavy truck near 11:00 p.m. last night on IH-10 Katy Eastbound Before Wirt Rd/ Chimney Rock. As of 5:36 a.m. your right shoulder, right lane, center lane, and exit ramp are still closed.