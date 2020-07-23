TRAFFIC ALERT – North area slowdowns

CW39’s Hannah Trippett has this information to start your commute. Slow downs in the North Freeway and some other areas around the West Sam Houston Beltway 8 near Memorial.
- ‘McAllen and South Texas Need Help Now’
- Report: Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’
- ‘Killed over a truck’: How Florida ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other
- Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison, saying his rights were violated
- Woman happens upon Facebook post of man kneeling on her 2-year-old grandson’s neck
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.