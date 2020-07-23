TRAFFIC ALERT – North area slowdowns

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

CW39’s Hannah Trippett has this information to start your commute. Slow downs in the North Freeway and some other areas around the West Sam Houston Beltway 8 near Memorial.

