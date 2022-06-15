HOUSTON (KIAH) – Overnight construction around the 69/610 interchange project will cause delays for some drivers through Thursday morning.

Starting on I-69 southbound around Buffalo Speedway, this are will see three lanes closed overnight between 9 p.m.-5 a.m. There is no need for an alternate route, but remember to slow down when driving through any construction zone. Nightly construction here will be complete by Thursday morning.

On the West Loop, the northbound lanes will be completely shutdown between 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. TxDOT will have an alternate route setup for drivers in the area, the frontage road, or Rice Avenue are also good options to avoid this closure.

