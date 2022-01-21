HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here we go again. This weekend we’ll see the main lanes of 610 West Loop northbound closed at I-69 as construction continues on the 610/69 interchange.

The timeframe remains the same, beginning on Friday at 9 p.m. and staying closed until Monday morning at 5 a.m. Drivers should prepare to take the frontage road alongside the 610 West Loop main lanes.

In addition to this closure, Westpark Drive will also experience weekend road construction. The eastbound and westbound lanes where Westpark Drive meets 610 West Loop frontage road, will be completely closed. This closure begins tonight at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Monday morning at 5 a.m. The suggested alternate route is to take travel north or south along the West Loop to Richmond Ave.

If you have plans to travel anywhere near the Galleria, be prepared for slow speeds on side streets and the main lanes of the freeway. Occasionally, TxDOT will reopen some of the closure lanes early so make sure to pay attention to road signs in the area.

