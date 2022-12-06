HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re travelling east along I-10, expect delays to occur for the next couple of hours. At N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou the complete roadway closure is still ongoing. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin has this update.

An accident happened after 3 a.m. this morning.

According to police, a car was travelling the wrong way on the freeway and hit a Freightliner in a head on collision. The woman driving was transported to Memorial Hermann through Life Flight, according to Baytown PD. Right now, her conditions are unknown.

The driver of the Freightliner has minor injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.