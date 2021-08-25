TRAFFIC ALERT | Weeknight road closures scheduled for Galleria area

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- We got through the last round of closures, now let’s prepare for another round on West Loop South this week.

This time the roads won’t be closed during the day, but still this is an area that’s already congested. The Galleria area will be moving pretty slow on the West Loop over night starting on Thursday.

All main lanes from Westheimer traveling soutbound to I-69 Southwest Freeway will be completely closed from Thursday at 9:00 P.M. until Friday morning at 5 A.M. Included in this closure is the ramp from I-610 to I-69 north and southbound.

The alternate is to exit at Westheimer Rd. and travel south on the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp.

For more construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic from 6:00-9:30 A.M. each weekday morning.

