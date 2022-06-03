HOUSTON (KIAH) – All main lanes outbound on I-69 at 610 North Loop, as well as the southbound interchange ramp from I-69 to 610, remain closed Friday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into the side rail on Thursday evening.

According to Houston Transtar, the closure began around 7:00 p.m. Thursday after crews began cleaning up from the crash. Drivers leaving downtown trying to go northeast will experience delays on their morning drive.

We’ve reached out to TxDOT officials to see when construction will be complete, as of 7:00 a.m. the plan is to reopen sometime today.

Avoid the area if possible by traveling north on I-45 to 610 North loop instead. Other side street alternate routes include Jensen Dr., Hirsch Rd., or Lockwood Dr.