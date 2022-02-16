HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are you one of many Houstonians having a hard time traveling out to Stafford or Sugar Land this week? Good news is on the way as the TxDOT is set to wrap up construction on the I-69 Southwest bridge at Gessner Road.
The closure began over the February 11-13 weekend and continued into the work week. According to this tweet by TxDOT, the bridge work will be completed soon. The exact date, however, is not mentioned.
Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett says this closure is adding anywhere from 5-10 minutes on your commute southbound, depending on what time of day you’re traveling on the freeway.