HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are you one of many Houstonians having a hard time traveling out to Stafford or Sugar Land this week? Good news is on the way as the TxDOT is set to wrap up construction on the I-69 Southwest bridge at Gessner Road.

The closure began over the February 11-13 weekend and continued into the work week. According to this tweet by TxDOT, the bridge work will be completed soon. The exact date, however, is not mentioned.

TRAFFIC: Construction spot from this weekend is still activeon I-69 southbound at Beechnut St. Drivers trying to get to Stafford/Sugar Land could see delays. @CW39Houston https://t.co/nmEcpoUpg4 pic.twitter.com/YFtnG4E7zr — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) February 14, 2022

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett says this closure is adding anywhere from 5-10 minutes on your commute southbound, depending on what time of day you’re traveling on the freeway.