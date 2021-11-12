TRAFFIC: Daytime closure near Galleria set for Nov. 13

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Already made your plans for the weekend? You might want to rethink any of them that take you near the Galleria, with a major daytime closure taking place on the I-69/I-610 interchange.

The timing of these closures is a little different so look closely:

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, the northbound ramp of I-69 to get on I-610 will be completely closed until 2 p.m. Drivers should exit the freeway and take either Westpark Drive or Richmond Avenue as their alternate.

In addition, on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., the southbound ramp of 610 to go south on 69 will be closed until 7 p.m. This closure will take place again during the same timeframe. Drivers can take the northbound ramp and exit at Weslayan Street, then U-turn to get on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway.

