HOUSTON (CW39) Northeast Harris County traffic is slow where Harris County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are responding to a gun store/range break in.

This is the latest tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez describing the situation…

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an alarm call at a gun store/range located at the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway, near Hopper. At least one male is suspected of breaking into the store. It’s unknown if the male remains inside. Our SWAT team & PIO are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UdldZaTvZP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 11, 2021

The D Gun Range is located in the 11300 block of Eastex inbound at Hopper Road. CW39 traffic expert Hannah Trippett has the latest.