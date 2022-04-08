HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s happening, again. All main lanes of I-10 Katy inbound at Antoine Dr. to Post Oak Blvd. will be shut down this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, April 8 at 9 p.m., construction workers will begin the process of shutting down the freeway. The alternate route remains the same as drivers will be required to take the 610 Loop southbound exit. From there you can exit at Woodway Dr., U-turn and take the next available entrance ramp to the I-10/610 interchange ramp.

TxDOT updated this construction spot in an effort to open some main lanes, two lanes will be open between Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m.

On Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m., all lanes will reopen to commuters. As is the case with any closure this time frame is subject to change. Last weekend we saw workers open the lanes on Sunday for drivers to make the trip inbound.

If you’re looking for a different alternate route take Memorial Drive or the Westpark Tollway to I-69.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more construction updates.