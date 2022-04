HOUSTON (KIAH) – TxDOT has shutdown the eastbound ramp of I-10 Katy Freeway to I-610 Southbound due to emergency repairs needed on the road. This closure is expected to continue into the morning commute.

Travelers in the area can take the northbound ramp to 610, take the first available exit, and U-turn to get back onto the freeway.

TxDOT says it’s possible this closure will last into the weekend, so be prepared for delays in the area.

