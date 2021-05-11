TRAFFIC: Expect delays driving near Friendswood, League City

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Be prepared for delays traveling on Bay Area Blvd. out in Friendswood. Closures are coming on the road in between FM 528 and FM 518. Due to road repairs, the northbound lanes of Bay Area between Steven Luke Lane and Park Bend Drive will be closed

Northbound traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes making it a 2-way street. Signs will be posted for drivers in this area warning drivers to reduce their speed and prepare for the construction.

This could effect people living in Clear Creek Shores near the Challenger Seven Memorial Park.

Make sure to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6 A.M. to 10 A.M. for the latest construction updates.

