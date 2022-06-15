HOUSTON (KIAH) –7:12 a.m. update: Crash cleared and all main lanes are back open

A fatal auto-pedestrian occurred around 5:30 a.m. and is blocking all main lanes inbound beginning around the South loop.

The crash is blocking all main lanes on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road, according to Houston police. Early reports say that it may be a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that will be investigated for several hours.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett has alternate lanes to take to avoid the traffic backup.